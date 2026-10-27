Milford School District officials work on a way forward for Lulu Ross Elementary students

Milford’s Mispillion Elementary School is open today, as Milford School District officials continue to wrestle with the impact of a devastating fire at nearby Lulu Ross Elementary.

The fire early Sunday morning caused major damage to Lulu Ross’s library, administrative offices, and some classrooms, and knocked out internet and phone lines at Mispillion.

In an update Monday, Milford Superintendent Travis Moorman said that the district has a goal of returning Ross students to classrooms elsewhere in the district next week, but acknowledged what he called “logistical challenges” that the district needs to figure out, including transportation, technology, and food service. The district is currently looking at available space in other schools to accommodate Ross students.

Meanwhile, the district has established food distribution locations for Ross students to get meals while the school is closed. Those sites are operating with help from the Food Bank of Delaware.

Moorman said in an update Monday evening that a damaged heat sensor which caused several false alarms in the week before Sunday's fire was not located near the site of the fire, and that there was "no evidence to suggest that this fire was preventable."

The investigation into the cause of the fire remains under investigation.