Thousands of Delaware residents may - or already have - received 2026 ACA refunds

Over 7,000 Delaware residents may be eligible for 2026 Affordable Care Act refunds.

Late last month $500 refund checks were sent to some who purchased insurance through the ACA marketplace.

But Delaware Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro explains not everyone is eligible.

"This again applies only to individuals who paid the full price. And I think that's the key, we're receiving calls from people who did actually have some sort of help or subsidy, and they are not eligible if they did not pay the full price. So it looks like the current administration has already identified consumers, and the refund payments themselves will be made automatically," said Navarro.

According to state data, 7,200 Delawareans should be eligible for the refund.

Navarro says the refunds are per person not per household.

"And according to the White House refunds are per person, so, if you have more than one person living in your home and they had an ACA plan and they did not receive any subsidies, then they could both receive or more than one person the $500 refund check," said Navarro.

The check should be in by the end of the month, but if you think you are eligible and didn’t receive the refund, you can contact healthcare.gov customer service.