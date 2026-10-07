State Rep. Mike Smith to lead State Chamber of Commerce as he pursues another term in office

Delaware's State Chamber of Commerce will have a new leader come December, tapping Republican State Rep. Mike Smith (R-Pike Creek) as its next president.

Smith steps in to replace Michael Quaranta at the top of one of Delaware’s most influential organizations, raising some questions about potential conflicts.

The Delaware Chamber promotes economic and political initiatives related to education, employment, business development, and voter engagement.

It lobbies lawmakers on various issues and Smith last session sat on several related committees, including the Bond Bill, Economic Development, and Banking, Insurance & Commerce committees.

"You have to separate those things, and that's what other members do," he said. "And I would expect to bring the same thing to the table."

He pointed out other lawmakers have overlapping interests and influence outside the Leg Hall, like unions, nonprofit leadership, businesses, teacher groups, and university employment.

And he’s not the only person on the ballot this year who leads a Chamber of Commerce. Ayanna Khan-Flowers, running in House District 9, is the founder and leader of Delaware’s Black Chamber of Commerce.

"I'll be running an organization and being kind of that centered voice on those things, " he said. "But I've always been kind of an independent voice in Dover. If you look at my voting record, even when it comes to business, I think the State Chamber even gave me a B plus on my voting card, which is I thought funny."

Smith said he made a commitment to run, which he plans to follow through on.

"My wife and I... we said that we will work as hard as we can and serve our district for 10 years," he said. "This kind of just backed up to us already finishing eight years."

First elected to his Pike Creek/Hockessin area seat in 2018, Smith is the lone remaining Republican State Rep in Northern New Castle County. He faces Democrat Alex Green in the House District 22 race. If re-elected, he said this will be his last term in office.

Smith has worked at the University of Delaware for more than a decade. During the pandemic, he held informational sessions for small businesses on resources and financial support.

He said an informal mentor reached out to him about the chamber role. He views the new role as a natural extension of areas he has, "always worked to help champion and support."

Looking at Delaware's business environment, Smith said the legislature needs to account for challenges to the state's corporate franchise.

He said J.P. Morgan Chase growth, one of Delaware's largest private sector employers, is largely headed to Texas now. Trading on the recently launched Texas Stock Exchange started this week.

But he said these considerations need to be separate from the state's small- to medium-sized businesses, and noted areas like the state's Paid Family and Medical Leave Program.

