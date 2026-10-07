State officials mourn the loss of former State Senate President Pro Tem Blevins

Former Delaware State Senate President Pro Tem Patricia “Patti” Blevins has died. She was 72-years-old.

Blevins had a long career in Delaware politics, representing the Elsmere area in the State Senate for just over a quarter century.

She was first elected to State Senate in 1990 and held her seat until 2016 when she was upset by Republican Anthony Delcollo, losing by just under 300 votes.

Blevins served as Senate Majority Leader from 2009 to 2012, then became Senate President Pro Tem in 2013, holding that position until her 2016 election loss.

She championed issues such as women’s reproductive health rights, equal pay, and marriage equality at Leg Hall. She also helped update laws protecting pets and led efforts to create Delaware’s Office of Animal Welfare.

She started her political career in Elsmere, where she served on Town Council and a stint as mayor between 1985 and 1990.

Shortly after leaving the General Assembly, Blevins was appointed director of the state Office of Animal Welfare she helped create. The move drew criticism from GOP lawmakers and Blevins stepped down after 5 months to spend more time with her family.

Gov. Matt Meyer ordered Delaware flags lowered to half-staff in Blevins' honor.

In a statement, Meyer called Blevins a “true public servant” who “led with compassion, conviction and a deep love for Delaware.”

"Her decades of service helped shape our state, and her legacy lives on in the communities she served, the people she mentored and the countless Delawareans whose lives she touched. Whether fighting domestic violence or advocating for animal welfare, Patti dedicated her life to standing up for those whose voices too often go unheard," said Meyer in his statement.

Democratic leadership in State Senate, in a statement, said Blevins “proved that strength and power could flow from kindness and mutual respect.”

"Patti commanded respect because she showed it to others. She could be trusted with her word, and could always be counted on to do the right thing. And while she led fiercely on issues like domestic violence prevention and animal rights, she also encouraged her colleagues to lead in their areas of expertise, " said Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola, Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, and Senator Nicole Poore in their joint statement. "Similarly, she deeply trusted and respected her staff and often sought out their counsel and perspective. The result was a deep loyalty and affection from many staffers that endured well beyond her Senate service."

Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester praised Blevens for dedicating her life to "best serving the Town of Elsmere and the First State.

“It was a privilege to have worked alongside her throughout the years in our shared endeavor to strengthen Delaware," said Blunt Rochester in Her statement."I admired Patti for her fair leadership, collaborative policy approach, and most of all her deep love for our state of neighbors. She leaves a lasting legacy of fighting to protect our most vulnerable and building safer communities. Her spirit of service will endure through the countless lives she has touched."