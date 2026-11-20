The Green - November 20, 2026 Listen • 49:56

What's on your holiday shopping list this year?

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, the holiday shopping season is now in full swing.

So, what’s the mood among shoppers and retailers this year? Are shoppers ready to load up on gifts? And what are the trendiest gifts and best deals offered by retailers trying to get their attention?

Each year, we look to contributor Eileen Dallabrida answer these questions in her look at the holiday shopping season.

Holiday Shopping 2026 Contributor Eileen Dallabrida joins DPM's Tom Byrne to discuss holiday shopping expectations and trends Listen • 10:26

Eating disorder red flags and how to address them

Next week’s Thanksgiving holiday is a time to bring family together. That includes college-aged children coming back home, many for the first time since the start of the school year.

And parents may see changes in those children as they've learned to navigate their lives on campus. But are there some changes that should raise concerns – especially if they relate to their child’s relationship with food and exercise? And if you see these kinds of changes, what should you do?

This week, we chat with Bridget Shertzer - Site Director of the Renfrew Center of Philadelphia, Center Center, which offers outpatient treatment for a variety of eating disorders, to discuss red flags to watch for and how to address them.

Watching for signs of eating disorders Bridget Shertzer, Site Director of the Renfrew Center of Philadelphia, Center Center, discusses signs of eating disorders and how to address them in college-aged children Listen • 12:56

Arts Playlist: Wilmington Children's Chorus holiday performances

The Wilmington Children's Chorus presents a pair of holiday performances on December 11 and 12, featuring more than 150 young singers ages 8 to 18 performing traditional favorites and holiday classics, alog with jazz and world music.

To get a preview of these concerts and learn about the work the Children's Chorus is doing to education a new generation of musicians, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny spoke to Artistic Director Kimberly Doucette on this week's Arts Playlist.

Arts Playlist: Wilmington Children's Chorus holiday performances DPM's Martin Matheny speaks with Wilmington Children's Chorus Artistic Director Kimberly Doucette Listen • 12:12

History Matters: John Dickinson Plantation's new visitors center

The John Dickinson Plantation recently opened its new visitor center to the public, and with it – a new permanent exhibit “One Land, Many Voices” just last month.

These openings follow the discovery of a burial ground for enslaved individuals on the site in 2021.the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs has been engaging with the public on exploring and interpreting that plot of land since to include it in telling the Plantation’s story.

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale sits down with the John Dickinson Plantation Site Supervisor Gloria Henry to learn more about how the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs efforts to tell a more complete story of this historical site.