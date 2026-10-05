A police overtime lawsuit in Wilmington apparently settled out of court

Wilmington has reportedly settled a police overtime lawsuit.

The city has agreed to pay $1.4 million to settle a lawsuit filed by nine current and former police captains according to the News Journal/Delawareonline.

They claimed in the suit that the city withheld overtime pay from them for years.

The settlement was submitted to a federal judge in Delaware District Court for approval according to the News Journal, and a hearing is scheduled for later this month.

If the judge approves the settlement, it would end the lawsuit claiming the city misclassified the officers as exempt from getting overtime pay.

The officers are looking for backpay and damages for a two-year period.

The main issue in the lawsuit was if the officers primary work made them first responders, then they are eligible for overtime pay by federal law, or if their primary work classifies them as highly compensated administrators exempt from overtime.