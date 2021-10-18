-
A group trying to build a new theatre complex in downtown Rehoboth Beach is now suing the city for that opportunity.The Clear Space Theatre Company has…
-
Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Julianne Murray has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court seeking to force legislators to return to in-person…
-
More Millsboro-area residents are taking Mountaire Farms to court, filing a second suit against the poultry producer for allegedly contaminating…
-
The family of Amy Joyner-Francis is suing the New Castle County Vocational Technical School District and the two students charged in the beating that led…
-
Delaware’s Attorney General joined 19 other states Thursday in an antitrust lawsuit against six generic drug makers.The lawsuit alleges the drug makers…