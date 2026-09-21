Group assigned to look at property tax modernization and relief begins work

Delaware’s Property Tax Relief and Modernization Working Group will meet between now and January to come up with recommendations on property tax breaks, including income-based relief.

The working group - led by State Rep Frank Burns (D-Newark) heard from county officials about local property tax subsidies Monday.

Cynthia Batty, a public member of the group and taxpayer advocate, said increasingly online systems may inherently dissuade participation in existing programs.

"There's nothing more off-putting to a person who needs help than to be told: 'Didn't you look at the website?'" she said.

Despite her own experience on commissions, she said she has trouble navigating New Castle city's website. And she suggested part of the working group's aim could be more accessible information on tax relief, listing community centers, churches, and libraries as good starting points.

Burns agreed, and said not all recommendations need to result in legislation. But if the group makes legislative recommendations, he wants bills drafted and submitted by March at the latest.

Burns wants members of the group representing the counties to come in two meetings from now with more information of their other subsidy programs and participation to inform recommendations the working group makes to the General Assembly in the new year.

Each county already has its own property tax subsidies. But the most widely used program is the statewide Senior Property Tax Relief Program, which offers residents over 65 a break of up to $500 against school taxes. According to Delaware’s Department of Finance, that credit applies to more than 74 thousand homes, and amounts to about $31.6 million. Burns noted lawmakers lean toward senior tax breaks, since the group seniors are one of the most reliable voting blocs.

Legislation that created the working group says it will examine the fiscal, legal, administrative, and economic implications of possible new tax breaks.

A separate group is studying property assessment to help implement statewide standards. It met for the first time at the start of September.

The two groups are a continuation of efforts to address issues caused by 2023 and 2024 reassessments - the first reassessments done in decades. They implemented years of market changes, creating significant cost burdens for some property owners

