While the state track in the school funding suit is headed for a mediation session scheduled for Aug. 31, the county track is now on hold.On May 8, Vice…
New Castle County accidentally sent out 51,000 property tax bills to residents who should not receive them.The vendor responsible for mailing and…
The City of Wilmington has a budget for next fiscal year — at least for the time being. Wilmington City Council narrowly passed a revised, $163 million…
In a 149-page decision, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster on Friday ruled that the property tax systems used by all three counties violate the state’s…
The New Castle County Farm Bureau says high county and school property taxes could drive some poultry and egg farms there out of business. A few years…
Legislation allowing Delaware Tech to finance capital projects appears to have new life.State Sen. Harris McDowell (D-Wilmington North) is trying a new…
New Castle County government is seeing results from its increased effort to collect delinquent taxes and fees. County officials say they contacted…
New Castle County has not reassessed its property values for more than 30 years. The County is among those being sued by education advocates who argue the…
The City of Wilmington hopes to join a lawsuit seeking to force New Castle County to reassess property tax values countywide for the first time in over…
Delaware’s three county governments have failed to convince a judge to dismiss part of a lawsuit seeking property value reassessments.Delawareans for…