USACE to begin Lewes Rehoboth Canal dredging project next month

The Army Corps of Engineers will dredge six miles of the Lewes-Rehoboth canal next month.

The project will start in October according to the Army Corps of Engineers Philadelphia District , which says that Cottrel Contracting Corporation of Chesapeake, Virginia was awarded the near $10 million project

According to the Army Corps, dredged sediment will be pumped to two dredged material placement sites along the northern section of the Canal. The Army Corps previously managed a dredging of the canal from the Roosevelt Inlet to the Route 9 Bridge in 2024.

The work is required to limit the impact on the users of the canal as much as possible, but the Army Corps says the project will likely result in blocking a significant width of the canal.

The contract calls for dredging approximately 89,000 cubic yards of sediment. The work is expected to wrap up by March 2027.