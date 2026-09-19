Delaware’s unemployment rate drops for a fifth straight month

Delaware’s unemployment rate dips slightly again in August.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.7% last month down from 4.8% in July. It's also down from August 2025 when the rate was at 5%.

The US unemployment rate was at 4.1% last month, unchanged from July and down from 4.3% in August 2025.

Area rates were mixed with New Castle County, Wilmington, Kent County and Sussex County all higher, Newark and Dover were lower and Middletown remained the same.

Meanwhile, the total number of seasonally adjusted jobs was up by 600 from July and 800 from August 2025. August’s total number was at 496,400.

The increase since August 2025, is 0.2% growth rate which is slightly lower than the national rate, which sits at 0.3% in the same period.

The good news there is the short trend shows an improving pace of job growth compared to the same period last year.

From January through August 2026, Delaware has added an average of 200 jobs per month while in 2025 in the same period the state added 100 more jobs per month.

According to the jobs report this suggests somewhat stronger labor market momentum during the first eight months of the year this year.

The three industries leading the way are Professional and Business Services, Private Education and Health Services and Construction which all recorded gains over the year according to the report.