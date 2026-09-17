Officer Harry joins the "fur-ce", Capitol Police adds another dog to court system resources

Delaware Capitol Police add to their Facility dog program.

Office Harry arrived at the new Kent County Family Courthouse around two weeks ago, joining Officer Vinn , who until now has been the Court systems only support dog

Harry’s handler, Corporal Christopher Gigliotti, says he’s already making a difference.

“I mean who wants to come to work? But, when the staff comes in every day, he greets them and sits on their lap, licks them in the face- just makes the start of their day a little bit better.” he told DPM.

Officer Harry’s primary role is to soothe litigants, usually children, dealing with distressing details or moments in a Family Court trial so they can give testimony.

"Eventually we’re going to get upstairs into the courtrooms, or be utilized in interview rooms, to just have the kids tell their story while he’s sitting in their lap, providing them comfort." said Gigliotti.

Gigliotti says he trained with Harry for about a week straight, learning all of his commands and familiarizing himself with the animal personally.

While Harry calls Kent County Family Courthouse his home, both he and Vinn are available to the Delaware court system statewide by request.

After work, Harry returns home with Gigliotti, where he joins Gigliotti’s other dogs.