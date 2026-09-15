Delaware voters have their say on Primary Day 2026

As voters from around the First State turned out to vote in person in the state’s primary elections, turnout was slow but steady in many places Tuesday morning.

In Central Delaware, that included the Elks Lodge in Dover.

One of the voters there was Sanford Grimes. He says he makes sure to vote in every election.

“It's important to vote, period, for my category, but my wife and I come out to vote in every primary” Grimes says.

Judy Pierannunzio also voted at the Elks Lodge Tuesday morning. She says this year, she’s looking for change at the ballot box.

“Sometimes you sit back and complain and people don't come out and vote and we need some change,” she said.

For Pierannunzio, the biggest draws on the ballot were races at the top and bottom of the ticket.

“The Senate race, [and] very interested in the state representative,” she said.

The race for US Senate is competitive for both parties, with incumbent Democrat Chris Coons working to fend off three challengers, Jeff Applehans, Eric “No Trump” Hansen, and Mary Louve. Meanwhile, Dr. Michael Katz and John Schulli are vying for the Republican nomination.

Affordability and the rising costs of gas and groceries were on the minds of many voters at the Elks Lodge. One voter, who did not want to give their name, also said crime in Dover and property reassessment were major issues for them

"“Property taxes went up big time, and as a senior, it's just scary.”

In Southern Delaware, voters headed to the polls in places like Lincoln and Milford.

Traditional wisdom and overall trends suggest primary turnout is weaker than what’s seen in the general election, and midterms tend to see fewer voters than presidential election years.

But some voters in southern Delaware, like Joyce Voschell, are committed voters.

Voschll believes voting is an important civic duty.

“I’ve voted every election that I was eligible to vote since I was 21. Q: And how old are you now? A: 92 on Sunday!” she told DPM.

Voschell cast her vote at Lulu M Ross Elementary School, which she says she wanted to do despite needing help in and out of the building.

Voschell says that as far as issues are concerned, cost of living was top of mind when she decided who to cast her ballot for in this midterm election.

Isreal Hale / Delaware Public Media Darryl Hicks voted at Morris Early Childhood preschool in Lincoln

Voters, like Darryl Hicks, also made their way to Morris Early Childhood preschool in Lincoln. Hick voted along with at least a dozen other voters in the 10am hour.

He also sees voting as a serious commitment.

"This is my civic duty, to participate in the voting and make sure we get the right candidates in office to counteract some of these politicians… [who] are not doing their jobs for American voters right now," he said.

Hicks says issues on his mind this election are cost of living, quality of life for middle class workers, and Black history being taught in the public education system, something he says is a “huge concern” for him as a Black man.

Polling places in Delaware remain open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Once they close, you can find results as they come in here.