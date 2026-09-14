Voters head to the polls Tuesday for Delaware's primary election

Tuesday is primary day in Delaware.

Voters head to the polls up and down the state to cast their ballots in a variety of races, including a series of statewide contests.

On the Democratic side of the ballot, there are contested races for U.S. Senate, Attorney General and State Treasurer.

In the U.S. Senate race, Sen. Chris Coons races a trio of challengers: Jeff Applehans, Eric “No Trump” Hansen, and Mary Louve.

In the AG’s race, Dwayne Bensing and Patty Rickman seek sto unseat incumbent Kathy Jennings, who is running for a third term. The winner faces Republican David Graham in November.

There’s also a three-person race in the Democratic primary for State Treasurer with Ted Lauzen, Mike Miller and Michael Smith seeking a spot on the November general election ballot. The winner faces former Republican State Rep. Mike Ramone in November.

On the Republican side of the ballot, the primary for U.S. Senate pits the party endorsed candidate, Dr. Michael Katz against John Schulli.

In the race for U.S. House, the party endorsed candidate, Earl Cooper, faces John Whalen and Joseph Arminio. Two years ago, Cooper ran for this sat as a Democrat and lost in the primary.Whalen won the GOP primary in this race two years ago and lost in November to Democrat Sarah McBride.

There are also primary races for House and Senate seats in the Delaware General Assembly to be decided today.

Two to keep an eye on are Democratic State Senate primaries in northern New Castle County.

A pair of incumbents opposed by Gov. Matt Meyer try survive primary challenges.

Sens. Dan Cruce and Ray Seigfried won special elections a year ago to earn the seats in Districts 1 and 5, but Meyer chose to endorse their challengers Adriana Bohm and Shay Frisby in Tuesday's primary.

Turnout is historically low in Delaware primaries, only topping 30% in either party twice since 2010. Four years ago in the last midterm election, Democratic turnout was 14% while Republican turnout fell just shory of 12%

But The state did see an uptick in early and absentee viting this year.

Over 38,500 people already voted in the Primary through early voting or absentee ballots, topping the 2024 Primary early vote when just over 30,300 people cast ballots ahead of election day.

For those casting their ballot Tuesday, polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.