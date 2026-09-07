Harmony Hills development passed on appeal in Kent County as "by right" per SB23

A proposed housing development tries again for approval from Kent County Levy Court.

Levy Court previously denied Harmony Hills, a 93 lot subdivision in July over public safety concerns, despite it fully complying with county code requirements.

During the appeal process, County legal counsel clarified the commissioners didn’t have a choice except to approve it due to the passing of Senate Bill 23, which calls for approving ‘by-right’ projects.

That’s something Commissioner Allan Angel takes issue with. He says Harmony Hills isn’t a safe plan.

“Of all my almost 22 years as a commissioner, this is the first time my conscience has bothered me on a development. For one in, one out- the same entrance… it’s a health safety [factor]. Fire, police, ambulance- for people who live there, if something happens you can’t get our or they can’t get in. That’s my number one concern.” he said.

Angel was joined by Commissioner George Sweeney in calling for change at the state level.

“Removing them from by right gives us an opportunity to apply conditions that mitigate impact on our constituents. It also gives us an opportunity to apply changes to our ordinance code that permanently addresses issues brought to our attention by the public after hearing their feedback." he said.

Sweeney argues removing the requirement for public hearings also removes the public's voice from the equation, adding the County will advocate for more local authority moving forward.

Angel chose not to vote on the matter. The rest of the commission approved the division on appeal in a 5-1 vote.