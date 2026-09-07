McBride, Gay hold childcare affordability roundtable in Dover

Congresswoman Sarah McBride and Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay co-host a childcare affordability roundtable.

Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay and Congresswoman Sarah McBride co-host a roundtable with Delaware childcare providers and advocates to discuss affordability in the First State.

One issue raised by Gay was the “siloing” of care programs in Delaware. She advocates rethinking programs to increase accessibility.

“We are really looking at: what does ‘childcare as a public good’ means for Delawareans? Meaning that every child has the opportunity and every family has the opportunity to access care that is accessible to them: geographically accessible, financially accessible…" she said.

Other areas covered were rural childcare, care for children with disabilities, and care for parents working non-traditional hours.

McBride says she plans to take action in the House Democratic Caregiving Working Group in Washington.

“Where we will be ensuring that the voices of Delawareans- of parents and childcare providers, are at the heart of what I’m doing as a co-lead.” she said.

She was recently selected to co-lead that group by House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.