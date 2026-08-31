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Some registered Delaware voters can still choose a political party prior to voting in the primary

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published August 31, 2026 at 6:29 PM EDT
Delaware Public Media

Voters automatically registered to vote at the DMV can still choose a party and vote in the 2026 Delaware Primary Election.

Those unaffiliated AVR voters are allowed to pick a party up to and including on September 15, the date of the primary election.

"So people who are registered on their polling place card - the big purple mailer that everybody just received - on that mailer, it'll have their party listed as 'no party - AVR' that means that you're going to be able to go to your polling place or an early voting site and there declare a party and vote in the primary election," said Cathleen Hartsky-Carter, the community relations officer with the Delaware Department of Elections.

Voters can also complete a party change online, download and print a form to complete or call or email the Elections office for a form to be mailed or emailed.

Voters can also fill out a form to affiliate with a political party in person at their county Department of Elections Office during business hours.

"Delaware is a closed primary state. So you have to affiliate with either the Democratic or Republican party in order to vote in that primary election. When you do that, your party will be changed to the political party that you voted in that primary election you voted in," said Hartsky-Carter.

Early voting for Delaware’s Primary Election starts Wednesday.
Tags
Politics & Government Delaware Department of ElectionsEarly votingVoter registrationelection 2026
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
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