Georgetown hosts addiction awareness night

Georgetown holds an addiction awareness night, bringing together agencies from across Sussex County.

The event on Georgetown’s Circle was as much a night of remembrance as it was for awareness- walkways featured with signs depicting loved ones lost recently to substance abuse issues.

Isreal Hale / Delaware Public Media Signs were in the ground across all walkways on the circle, each with photos of a different individual who has died from drug addiction related issues.

Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin says addiction in Sussex County presents a unique challenge for treatment and policing.

“We get folks that are suffering from substance abuse problems that will come to the police department seeking assistance. Oftentimes, it’s a challenge to find them a place to go- especially any kind of long-term treatment type of facility.” he told DPM.

He adds that can lead to those dealing with substance abuse issues being more resistant to long term treatment and suffering longer.

Joanna Champney Director of Delaware’s Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health, says the state has resources available, but most are upstate, making transportation another challenge for delivering treatment in Sussex.

Champney says that visibility events like these can make a difference in patient relationships- noting that stigma sometimes

results in patients for drug abuse being treated differently.

“Our goal is to help the public understand that substance use disorders, mental health issues- are the same as any other type of health issues. We should not be ashamed to let someone know that we’re hurting, or that we’re having a problem [and] need help." she said.

She adds the state has invested in transportation options, including a partnership with the app RoundTrip, but says that’s only useful once a patient already has a doctor, who is required to schedule trip.

The state saw 338 fatal drug overdoses in 2024 - its lowest number since 2017.