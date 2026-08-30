Early voting for Delaware's Primary Election starts Wednesday

Early voting for Delaware’s Primary Election gets underway this week.

Wednesday, September 2 is the first day of voting for this year’s Primary Election, and there will be sites open in all three counties.

Early voting runs through Sunday, September 13, two days before the September 15 primary.

"The important thing to know here is that we will not have early voting on the Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend. But during that ten day, early voting period for the first five days our early voting sites are going to be open from 7 am to 7 pm, and then the last five days of the early voting period our early voting sites will be open 11 am to 7 pm," said Cathleen Hartsky-Carter is the community relations officer for the Delaware Department of Elections.

Hartsky-Carter adds you can vote at any site in your county, so it’s flexible for voters. There will be four sites open in Kent County, six in New Castle County and nine in Sussex County.

She says the more sites in Sussex is because early voting is popular there.

"I think it's very convenient for voters down there with the increase in population. It's more convenient to have the availability to go during a 10-day period they can pick which time is good for them,” Hartsky-Carter. “We have a lot of retirees and Sussex County, so their schedules are a little more flexible, they can work it around appointments."

She notes the Delaware Department of Elections will post on social media about sites that have no lines to help people vote quickly.