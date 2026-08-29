Delaware Libraries remember the late Dolly Parton as a literacy legend

Dolly Parton had an impact on many around the world including kids here in Delaware.

Delaware Libraries last week called Parton – a literacy legend – in a statement about her along with calling her a country legend, movie star, style icon and ambassador of humanity.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was inspired by her father’s personal literacy struggles. It’s a childhood book-gifting program that mails age-appropriate books to children from birth to age five.

"It has provided monthly books to kids at no charge for more than five years, six years, it started in 2020 statewide. Prior to that, there were smaller programs in different places in the state. So to date, more than 29, almost 30,000 kids have graduated from that program, meaning they've reached the age of five and started school," said Anne Hiller Clark is acting State Librarian.

Hiller Clark notes right now there are more than 36,000 children receiving books in Delaware, which is about two-thirds of all kids under the age of five in the state.

She adds the program is making a difference in preparing kids for school and fostering the love of reading.

Hiller Clark says even though Dolly is gone, her impact will be felt by children for years to come.

"She has definitely built a legacy that is international in scope,” said Hiller Clark. “There are so many children around the world that their success in life is going to be due partly to their participation. In the Imagination Library set up by Dolly Parton. So it's a beautiful legacy."

New parents registered for the program leave the hospital with their first Imagination Library Book which is also Parton’s favorite – The Little Engine That Could.

Dolly Parton died last Tuesday at the age of 80.