Public weighs in on Delmarva rate increase, discovery underway for public advocate

Delaware’s Public Service Commission will weigh nearly two hours of public comment on Delmarva Power’s latest rate increase request, for more than $67 million.

Two of the five PSC members attended Wednesday’s comment session, one online and one in-person.But all five will listen to the comments submitted. And the hearing examiner present, Lawrence Summer Pope, will provide a summary of events to the governor appointees.

Delmarva says its grid infrastructure investments funded by rate increases preserve reliability.

But if comment from the public hearing a representative sample, most Delmarva customers don’t support the more than $67 million rate increase the Exelon subsidiary submitted last December.

Newark resident Christina Kelly said,“...infrastructure is not an abstract word. For customers, it looks like this: us paying more while being left to clean up the mess. Delaware families cannot afford another increase.”

In the last year, she said a Delmarva crew cut her neighbor’s tree branches because of interference with power lines. It left the debris in her yard, which she claims damaged her garden, and she faces a county fine for the debris.

Kelly added another rate increase on customers seems unfair when Delmarva executives earn six and seven figure salaries.

Nearly all of the approximately 28 commenters who spoke Wednesday opposed the increase, which Delaware’s Public Advocate says stands to increase the average customer monthly bill by $9 to $16.

State Senator Eric Buckson (R-Camden) said he understands the PSC has a difficult decision.He respects that Delmarva has to weigh multiple factors in how to provides its services.

But for Delawareans on a fixed income, costs are, “the number one issue in my district” and it “transcends politics and anything else.”

With the base increase request and facing pushback from Gov. Matt Meyer, Delmarva proposed an Affordability and Load Flexibility Portfolio, which it said helps customers lower bills with more efficient energy use. And it created a relief fund.

But the Public Advocate’s office argued that Delmarva's third base rate increase ask in five years seeks a return on equity of 10.50%. It said the potential benefit of those initiatives does not offset effects that the rate would have on Delawareans.

One of the outlier public comments came from DSU College of Business Dean Michael Casson. He said DSU maintains a neutral stance on the rate increase request, but he wanted to reflect DSU’s positive relationship with Delmarva.

“Delmarva Power has invested in our students through internships, career readiness, mentoring, and exposure to opportunities in the energy industry,” he said.

The public comment period for the rate increase ends next month. Discovery is underway, and Delaware’s Public Advocate will submit testimony in October. Delmarva will provide its rebuttal in January.

Evidentiary hearings are scheduled for April.