Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for State Treasurer Mike Miller

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for State Treasurer Mike Miller Listen • 16:35

Mike Miller has over 3 decades experience as a small business owner and working in the financial industry.

He ran previously ran for Delaware’s U.S. House seat in 2016 and finished fourth in a six-person primary.

His campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.