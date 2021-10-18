-
A long-simmering battle between Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the state’s Public Service Commission is flaring…
The state is asking Delmarva Power to continue breaking down extra fees and charges on customers' monthly electric bills. The public service commission…
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has sided with Delaware in agreeing to review the cost-sharing plan for a new transmission line across Delaware…
Gov.Jack Markell (D-Delaware) is urging the federal government to combat a power cost-sharing plan that he says would sharply raise electric bills for…