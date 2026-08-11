Georgetown committee recommends repeal of cottage home ordinance

A Georgetown committee recommends Town Council repeal an ordinance allowing cottage homes in the community.

Late last year, Georgetown Town Council approved a zoning change that opened the door for applications for “cottage community” developers. These communities would consist of several small housing units on a single parcel of land.

Following the election of a new mayor and councilman , the measure was sent to a working group this summer for reconsideration.

That group recommends council repeal the ordinance change. Committee member Eddie Wise says they aren’t against cottage homes, just the ordinance.

“I don’t think the ordinance was very well thought out. There should have been a little more restriction on where it can go. I’m not

Isreal Hale / Delaware Public Media Councilman Michael Briggs (left), Eddie Wise (center) and Lisa Rohlfing (right) discuss their recommendation to repeal town code explicitly allowing cottage homes.

opposed to the tiny cottages so to speak, I just don’t believe it should have been in that section of the code that it's in.” he said.

The committee was formed after newly elected Georgetown Mayor Angela Townsend placed it on a council agenda earlier this year, something she promised to do during her campaign.

The committee is made up of two “concerned citizen” members -Wise and Lisa Rohlfing- along with the newly elected Councilman Michael Briggs, Councilman Tony Neal and City Manager Gene Dvornick.

Rohlfing, an outspoken opponent of the cottage homes, says the ordinance permitting the cottage homes is too specific.

“We deserve to have a comprehensive plan, not one that just pulls out one type of housing and just focuses on that. So I’m happy to be a part of a recommendation that we pull this back and treat all of the components of the Road Act and Senate Bill 23 together- and consider that all together.” she said.

Council already approved a 20 cottage development on Market Street last year. Towsend said in a previous meeting the town has no plans to intervene in that project, citing legal concerns.

The cottage home committee also recommends creating a new housing committee to discuss affordable housing, as well as ensuring compliance with Senate Bill 23.

he group’s recommendations passed in a 3-0 decision, with Dvornick and Neal absent.

They now head to council for potential action.