Georgeotwn approves rezoning request, now accepting "cottage community" applications

Georgetown approves a rezoning request to allow cottage communities within city limits.

Georgetown passed the rezoning change in a nearly unanimous vote. Only Councilman Penuel Barrett voted against the move to allow the new housing type.

Previous town code did not outright forbid the housing type but offered little guidance on the format either- the new community will use relatively small plot of land to build 20 homes.

The developer, Little Living LLC., will now follow the same application process as any other site plan, according to Georgetown Community Development Director Brian Olszak.

“Basically, we expect to see some sort of submission regarding their plans for the properties. We expect it to be much more detailed and specific than we’ve heard thus far.” he told DPM. "They will have to show us the orientation of all the buildings and the parking and the pavements on the property, the utilities and where they'll be going, [and] the grating and stormwater management that will be required as a part of that development as well."

Those against the project raised concerns about the effect this style of homes will have on property values in the area. The site's position on Market Street will make it among the first things a visitor sees when approaching the town.

Former town council member Sue Barlow, who raised those concerns, says it's of particular concern for senior citizens.

“Just know that we are just one serious illness, or one accident, away from a long-term visit to Harrison House. The value of our homes is what we’re depending on to have a decent quality of long-term care.” she said during February 9ths town council meeting.

Little Living founder George Meringolo says these homes will not lower prices in the area,

"I guarantee that when we're done, our property is going to be the best-looking property on Market Street. Drive down Market Street and show me these fancy-schmancy houses that we're going to destroy the property value for?" he said. "We're spending $4.5 million dollars to build 20 houses on that lot... it'll be the best-looking spot on Market Street"

Meringolo says that the finished project won't be left behind by Little Living once it's finished.

"We're not building houses. What we're really are building is little communities for people to expand their horizons and feel good about coming home at night. When we finish our development... we're not walking away from it. We're going to manage it forever, we're going to maintain it forever."

Opponents have blamed the controversy over the cottage homes on Mayor Bill West’s leadership and called for someone to challenge him in the upcoming May election.

"We deserve elected officials that will look after our interests," said Barlow.

West argue that the project will help the town's "dire need" for more affordable housing, defending the council's decision.

Meringolo expects to submit his project’s application to the town council in the near future.