Voters in Rehoboth Beach are set to decide on hotly-contested mayor and commission races

Voters in Rehoboth Beach head to the polls Saturday for one of the biggest municipal elections in years.

Election season started in earnest in early May when Commissioner Susan Stewart, serving her first term, announced her bid for mayor. A few days later, current Mayor Stan Mills announced he would not seek a second term.

Stewart had the mayoral field to herself for much of the qualifying period, but as the deadline approached, two of her commission colleagues, Suzanne Goode and Craig Thier announced their campaigns for the city’s top job, along with political newcomer William J. “Jake” Raak.

Meanwhile, two other Rehoboth commissioners - Patrick Gossett and Mark Saunders - are running for re-election. Joining them in that contest is Jeffrey Goode, husband of current commissioner and mayoral candidate Suzanne Goode. Commissioners are elected at-large, rather than from specific districts, meaning that the top two vote-getters will win a seat on the commission.

Jeffrey Goode was also a candidate for commission in 2025, coming in last place.

The possibility of spouses serving on the commission together sparked controversy on the commission itself earlier this year. As part of a package of changes to the city’s charter, Stewart introduced a measure that would prohibit spouses or domestic partners from serving on the same elected body. Suzanne Stewart contended that the proposal was directed at her and her husband specifically. Commissioners signed off on the proposal, but it was ultimately stripped from the final package of changes before state lawmakers approved them.

Election Day is Saturday in Rehoboth Beach. All voting takes place at the city’s convention center from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.