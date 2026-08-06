Milton P&Z discuss economic advocacy needs as part of comprehensive development plan discussions

Milton continues discussions about upcoming revisions to its comprehensive development plan - including economic development.

The Milton Planning and Zoning commission is meeting monthly, going through their comprehensive development plan ahead of its 10-year update, which needs state approval by 2028.

In the area of economic development, the biggest changes proposed focus on expanding advocacy for the town as a place to do business, work, or shop.

Commissioner Maurice McGrath suggests the Milton Chamber of Commerce take up that work more aggressively.

“The Chamber of Commerce does not go out looking for new members. Looking for a business owner, they don’t look for you to say ‘hey, how would you like to come to Milton?’ They only represent the businesses that are here, they don’t go out and try and bring people here.” he said.

That's something Commission Chair Richard Trask agreed on- adding that the town needed to take advantage of technology.

“My only comment is that somehow, somewhere, from somebody- I think there needs to be some more social media contact with the rest of the world from the town of Milton.” he said.

Milton relies on property taxes as its main source of revenue and the commission agrees their strategy for growing the town’s taxbase must include bringing new faces to the community.

Commissioner Don Mazzeo says there’s not enough incentive for new or existing businesses owners to start or expand in Milton. He argues they can get the same fire and police services by setting up outside of town limits and dodge town taxes.'

He suggests the town offer incentives to business owners

The next comprehensive plan meeting is scheduled for August 14th.