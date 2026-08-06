Construction on the I-95 and 896 interchange is complete as all of the ramps are now open

The I-95 construction project at Route 896 in Newark hits a final, major milestone.

Late last month the final ramp of the project opened more than three years after the construction on the interchange started.

"It was the largest infrastructure project going on in the state over the past several years, and is one that really has addressed just some long-term operational issues and safety issues that we've just experienced here at this interchange," said C.R. McLeod, DelDOT’s director of community relations.

McLeod notes the project’s cost is nearly $300 million also making it the largest in cost over the last three years.

The project included building new flyover ramps from Route 896 to I-95 to help reduce traffic weaving and crashes.

McLeod notes there is still more work to be completed in the area around the interchange.

"Primarily with an existing bridge out on I-95 that falls within the project zone,” said McLeod. “And this contractor that has built our interchange is also doing that rehabilitation work. So over route 72, we are finishing up a bridge rehabilitation project."

McLeod notes other work like drainage, landscaping and making sure signage is in place still needs to be done as well.

He adds that a multi-use pathway will also open later this month which would allow pedestrians and bicyclists to cross over I-95 at the interchange.