Newark City Council approves deer hunt within city limits to lower number of deer

Newark City Council votes to allow a one-day managed deer hunt within city limits this fall.

DNREC will not only be in charge of the deer hunt but also determine how many deer need to be removed from Redd Park near the Newark Reservoir.

Mayor Travis McDermott notes on walks through the park he sees lots of deer, and he even hit a deer driving on nearby Paper Mill Road causing $3,500 of damage to his vehicle while killing the deer.

While council authorized the deer hunt, two members including Councilman John Suchanec voted against the measure.

"I'm totally against a deer hunt within the city limits. Even though it's bow hunting, I still think it's dangerous because of the proximity of the residential district," said Suchanec.

Another council member against the hunt, Corinth Ford, suggested using birth control to help lower deer population in the area.

But City Manager Tom Coleman says according to one study that won’t exactly help in the short run.

"Oftentimes providing birth control to does actually ends up in more deer coming here because they don't get pregnant,” said Coleman. “So they stay in heat longer, and it attracts more males into the area."

Council voted 4-2 with one absent to approve the hunt.

Councilwoman Marge Hadden was among the four on council supporting the hunt.

"We had a lot of deer and someone who is skilled with a bow and arrow, it's not your normal yeehaw. These are people that know what they're doing. I am not opposed to having a controlled deer hunt. They are everywhere," said Hadden

The hunt would be conducted by bow hunting and not firearms because of the proximity to residential areas.