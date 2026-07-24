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The Green

Delaware's Haitian immigrants at risk of mass deportation after recent SCOTUS ruling

By Jay Shah
Published July 24, 2026 at 10:51 AM EDT
James Morrison
/
Delaware Public Media

It’s been a month since the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s decision to remove Temporary Protected Status or TPS, for around 350,000 Haitians and over 6,000 Syrians nationwide.

Delaware has been home to nearly 5,000 Haitians and they’re considered to be among the fastest growing communities in the state.

Until recently, this status helped them build a life here and avoid going back to Haiti, currently wracked by gang violence and humanitarian and environmental disasters.

They are now at risk of mass deportations due to this ruling.

To fully understand this, including long-term impact, and potential solutions, DPM's Jay Shah spoke to Rick Hogan, an immigration attorney and founding partner at Hogan and Vandenberg in Wilmington.

TPS Revoked for Haitians
DPM's Jay Shah spoke with Rick Hogan to understand how Delaware's Haitian community is affected by a new SCOTUS ruling allowing their immigration status to be revoked.
Rick Hogan is an immigration attorney and founding partner at Hogan and Vandenberg in Wilmington.

Additional:

In 2024, Delaware’s Office of New Americans estimated that immigrants on TPS contribute $55 million annually, to the state’s economy.

That includes our Haitian neighbors.

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The Green SCOTUSImmigration
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Jay Shah
As a passionate public radio nerd, Jay Shah is here to equip all Delawareans with credible and reliable information. Before DPM, she was a Great Lakes environmental reporter and spent four years at NPR member station WKSU. Now as DPM's producer, she creates stories for The Green and collaborates with the reporters on various projects.
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