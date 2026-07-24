Delaware's Haitian immigrants at risk of mass deportation after recent SCOTUS ruling
It’s been a month since the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s decision to remove Temporary Protected Status or TPS, for around 350,000 Haitians and over 6,000 Syrians nationwide.
Delaware has been home to nearly 5,000 Haitians and they’re considered to be among the fastest growing communities in the state.
Until recently, this status helped them build a life here and avoid going back to Haiti, currently wracked by gang violence and humanitarian and environmental disasters.
They are now at risk of mass deportations due to this ruling.
To fully understand this, including long-term impact, and potential solutions, DPM's Jay Shah spoke to Rick Hogan, an immigration attorney and founding partner at Hogan and Vandenberg in Wilmington.
TPS Revoked for Haitians
DPM's Jay Shah spoke with Rick Hogan to understand how Delaware's Haitian community is affected by a new SCOTUS ruling allowing their immigration status to be revoked.
Additional:
In 2024, Delaware’s Office of New Americans estimated that immigrants on TPS contribute $55 million annually, to the state’s economy.
That includes our Haitian neighbors.