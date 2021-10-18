-
The latest hunting season in Delaware yielded a record deer harvest. Delaware hunters registered 17,265 harvested deer for the 2020-21 season, beating…
-
Deer and wild turkey hunting season shows Delaware is a successful destination for deer and turkey hunters.The 2019-2020 hunting season set a record with…
-
Legislation allowing deer hunting on Sundays in the First State easily passed the State Senate. It now heads to the House.The Delaware Division of Fish…
-
Fall is officially here and AAA Mid-Atlantic is warning drivers to be more alert for deer on the roads. Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele tells us with…
-
As spring turns into summer, it's the start of white-tailed deer fawning season. Each year Delaware's Division of Environmental Controls gets calls from…
-
Delaware hunters harvested a record breaking number of deer this season. Hunters killed more than 14,700 deer in the 2016-2017 season, up 60 from last…
-
Antlerless deer hunting begins this weekend in Delaware. Antlerless deers include female doe and male deer with antlers less than three inches long. The…
-
Delaware wildlife officials are warning motorists to be on the lookout for deer bolting into the road. As days grow shorter and the end of Daylight Saving…
-
Delaware’s Division of Fish and Wildlife is accepting donated venison during the state’s deer hunting season.Deer and Furbearer Biologist Emily Boyd said…
-
This weekend, much of the state’s public lands will open for Sunday deer hunting for the first time in decades just as muzzleloader season gets…