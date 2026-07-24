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Politics & Government
The Green

History Matters: Delaware Supreme Court turns 75

By Jay Shah
Published July 24, 2026 at 10:50 AM EDT
The courtroom inside the Delaware Supreme Court
Administrative Office of the Courts
The courtroom inside the Delaware Supreme Court

2026 has been a year of milestone anniversaries from America’s and Delaware’s 250th to the First State’s libraries celebrating 125 years. Among those was a slightly smaller yet equally significant anniversary — the Delaware Supreme Court’s which celebrated 75 years since its founding.

To commemorate that, the judicial branch released a video with a brief history and testimonials from former and current chief justices, the attorney general and other figures about how the system has worked so far.

In this edition of History Matters, DPM's Jay Shah sat down with Sean O’Sullivan — Chief of Community Relations with the state’s Administrative Office of the Courts — to understand that history and its impact on Delawareans today.

History Matters: Delaware Supreme Court Anniversary
Chief of Community Relations Sean O'Sullivan joined Jay Shah to discuss the court's history, significance and impact.
Sean O'Sullivan, Chief of Community Relations with Delaware's Administrative Office of the Courts

Additional:

Here is the full video commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Delaware Supreme Court,

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Jay Shah
As a passionate public radio nerd, Jay Shah is here to equip all Delawareans with credible and reliable information. Before DPM, she was a Great Lakes environmental reporter and spent four years at NPR member station WKSU. Now as DPM's producer, she creates stories for The Green and collaborates with the reporters on various projects.
See stories by Jay Shah