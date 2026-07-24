History Matters: Delaware Supreme Court turns 75
2026 has been a year of milestone anniversaries from America’s and Delaware’s 250th to the First State’s libraries celebrating 125 years. Among those was a slightly smaller yet equally significant anniversary — the Delaware Supreme Court’s which celebrated 75 years since its founding.
To commemorate that, the judicial branch released a video with a brief history and testimonials from former and current chief justices, the attorney general and other figures about how the system has worked so far.
In this edition of History Matters, DPM's Jay Shah sat down with Sean O’Sullivan — Chief of Community Relations with the state’s Administrative Office of the Courts — to understand that history and its impact on Delawareans today.
History Matters: Delaware Supreme Court Anniversary
Chief of Community Relations Sean O'Sullivan joined Jay Shah to discuss the court's history, significance and impact.
Additional:
Here is the full video commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Delaware Supreme Court,