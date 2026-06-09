DOJ convicts man responsible for car crash, death and injuries on Newark Main Street

Delaware’s Department of Justice convicts a New Castle resident for his involvement in a crash on Newark’s Main Street in spring 2025.

Gordon Turner was convicted of first degree murder, manslaughter and two counts of first degree assault, among other convictions.

The crash occurred April 29, 2025 after Turner sped away from police officers in a stolen U-Haul truck.

He struck and killed a University of Delaware student and critically injured another student. Several other students were left with other, less critical injuries.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings said she's grateful for her team and Newark law enforcement.

"The reckless and cowardly actions of the defendant can never be undone – but this result is a critical step towards justice for those that he victimized and their families,” Jennings. “As we move towards sentencing, I will ensure that my office continues to be uncompromising in its pursuit of justice in this case."

Sentencing has not yet occurred or been scheduled. Turner faces life in prison.