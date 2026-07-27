Wilmington’s North Market Library Hub starts soft opening after months of delays

Wilmington’s newest library will open its doors full time starting Aug. 29.

Until then, the North Market Library Hub will host soft openings on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from July 18 through Aug. 22. Those will highlight different resources and spaces each week.

NoMa Assistant Branch Manager Leah Howard said she’s looking forward to making new resources available to community members, especially the Maker Lab.

“The kids, adults alike, everybody can just come in there and make space. That's what I'm most excited about,” Howard says. “But there's the recording studio. There's the lab, the dance studio, which my daughter is excited about. So there's just a lot of things happening at the library.”

The Maker Lab offers a 3D printer, poster boards, a foam press and a Cricut available to crafters.

“They don't have anything like this in this community, where you know it's all in one,” Howard said. “It's a library. It's things for entrepreneurs, you know, things for the teens, the adults. It's just something for everyone to do in this community.”

NoMa will also have a pop-up shop partnering with local entrepreneurs and a wellness center staffed with someone who can help with social services.

The NoMa team markets the new space as a community-centered place for people to gather, learn and create.

NoMa will be open six days a week starting Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will be closed on Sundays.