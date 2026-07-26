Brandywine Zoo unveils new multi-species exhibit, bringing new animals to Wilmington

The Brandywine Zoo opened Hidden Falls, its new exhibit, to the public last Thursday.

Delaware State Parks is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year with 17 state parks.

The Brandywine Zoo is part of the Wilmington State Park system and continues to see exciting growth, according to Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Greg Patterson.

Hidden Falls is home to five species in a combined indoor and outdoor facility. Squirrel Monkey, a Porcupine, Patagonian Mara, Green Iguana and Red-footed Tortoises are now on display.

This isn’t the zoo’s first multi-species exhibit, Patterson added.

“We have obviously been moving towards that at the zoo here over the last couple of years – the Madagascar exhibit, which opened a few years ago,” Patterson said. “Everybody loves monkeys, and it provides a little more natural look into what it would be like in their original habitat.”

Zoo officials joined Mayor John Carney for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Patterson said the 320-square-foot habitat tells the story of its inhabitants.

“Part of it is development and taking away their habitat, but part of it is [...]black market pet trade that is taking these species out of where they live and making money on them,” Patterson said. “And the iguana that is going to be in this exhibit is actually a result of that.”

The iguana was confiscated from a residential home before moving to the zoo and is now receiving treatment for parasites.