Newark Mayor Jerry Clifton asked City staff Monday if they could delay a planned park project—and avoid a tax increase. City officials have proposed…
The City of Newark wants residents’ input as it redraws its council districts.Like other municipalities throughout the state, Newark is redrawing its…
The City of Newark is mourning the unexpected death of a member of City Council.Councilwoman Sharon Hughes died unexpectedly Saturday at the Christiana…
The results are in for the special election to fill a vacancy on Newark’s City Council.John Suchanec won Tuesday’s race for the 1st District seat. He…
Newark City Council approved another multi-story development on Main Street—weeks after rejecting it. The latest student housing-centric development will…
As coronavirus cases in the First State continue to drop, one of the state’s largest cities has relaxed its restrictions on gatherings. The City of Newark…
Newark City Council rejects another massive development plan for Main Street. But it might not be the end of this proposal. The plan was for a six-story…
You can eat dinner in the middle of Main Street in Newark again starting this week. Being more than a year into the pandemic means that a now-annual COVID…
The City of Newark wants to crack down on “nuisance” properties. City Council members are looking for a legislative solution to prevent repeated code…
An effort to massively expand a commercial building on Newark’s Main Street hit another roadblock, after Newark City Council rejected a parking waiver…