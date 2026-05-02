A former Delaware GOP chair turns down the opportunity to run for Attorney General

Julianne Murray announces she will not run for Attorney General despite being nominated and endorsed by the Delaware GOP.

Murray wasn’t in attendance at the convention, and says she didn’t seek the nomination to ultimately run against the incumbent Attorney General - Democrat Kathy Jennings.

Murray notes the GOP doesn’t have a candidate, and in response convention delegates took the extraordinary step of effectively drafting her.

"This action was not the result of a formal candidacy, but rather a strong and unified expression of support intended to encourage me to consider entering the race," said Murray in a statement.

Murray adds her decision to decline the nomination wasn’t taken lightly as she feels it’s important to identify and support a candidate prepared to step forward to serve.

"I am sincerely thankful for the encouragement, the trust, and the confidence that so many of you have shown in me. I remain committed to supporting our Republican candidates and to advancing the values we all believe in across Delaware," said Murray in a statement.

Murray ran for AG in 2022 and lost to Jennings, prior to that she ran for governor against then Gov. John Carney in 2020, and lost in that general election.

Since then Murray has served as chair of the Delaware GOP, resigning in the summer of 2025 to become acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware after being picked by President Trump.

Murray resigned from that position in December 2025.