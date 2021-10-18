-
Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Julianne Murray throws her hat in the ring for next year’s race for Attorney General. Murray believes her run…
-
A retired Kent County judge looks to become Delaware’s next Attorney General. Republican Charles Welch kicked off the 2022 race for Attorney General.…
-
Delaware voters could see a rematch in the 2020 race for the U.S. House of Representatives. Several Republican candidates for office are running again…
-
Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Julianne Murray has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court seeking to force legislators to return to in-person…
-
Gov. John Carney easily wins re-election over Republican Julianne Murray.Carney won by over 100,000 votes to earn a second term, and lead a Democratic…
-
The state Republican party is taking aim at state environmental regulations ahead of next month’s election. State GOP Chair Jane Brady held a press…
-
Delaware’s candidates for governor faced off on the first night of the University of Delaware’s 2020 debates. In a virtual format due to the COVID-19…
-
The candidates for governor faced off virtually at the Wilmington Rotary Club’s candidates forum Thursday afternoon.Republican Julianne Murray claimed the…
-
Delaware’s response to the COVID 19 pandemic took center stage as candidates for governor faced off for the first time this election season during a…
-
The Delaware GOP is embracing the winner of its U.S. Senate primary candidate, even though she was not the party’s endorsed candidate. Lauren Witzke…