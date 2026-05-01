ChristianaCare plans new Kent County health campus and Newark cardiovascular center

ChristianaCare submitted a Notice of Intent to develop a new Kent County campus in Camden including a health center and neighborhood hospital.

Physician Executive of Growth and Strategic Partnerships Vinay Meheshwari said Delawareans in Kent County often experience difficulties accessing health care.

“In many instances, they have to drive significant distances or have significant wait times to get that access…” Meheshwari said. “So our opportunity is to help, again, serve the entire state of Delaware and bringing some access to care, both acute and ambulatory to the region.”

The $58 million health center in Camden will be located on the west side of Route 13, just south of Lochmeath Way.

The approximately 38,000‑square‑foot campus will offer primary care and specialty services like behavioral health services and imaging. It will also have an eight-bed emergency department and an eight-bed inpatient unit.

ChristianaCare projects it will create 83 new jobs when it opens in late 2028 or early 2029.

The $9.3 million cardio center will open in late 2027 and is expected to create 14 full-time positions.

Meheshwari said it will meet growing needs in Delaware.

“We anticipate that there'll be a significant increase in the patients that suffer from cardiovascular disease over the next 10 to 15 years,” Meheshwari said. “And as a result of that, the number of procedures and interventions that we’ll need to be able to be ready to perform to serve our community will likely outstrip the capacity that's already in place at our acute care facilities.”

Meheshwari said the new cardio space will allow providers to perform procedures and then let the patients go home, which will cost less than what they currently charge.