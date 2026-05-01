The Green - May 01, 2026 Listen • 51:11

Two years in the making, new school funding formula now seeks lawmakers' approval

Delaware took a significant step toward revamping the way it funds its public schools.

The Public Education Funding Commission formally voted on its recommendations for a new hybrid model which will increase per-pupil funding for multilingual learners and students from low-income homes.

The General Assembly will soon receive bills reflecting these changes and how to implement them for their approval

They’ll be introduced by the commission’s chair State Sen. Laura Sturgeon who joined Delaware Public Media’s state politics reporter Bente Bouthier this week to discuss this new education funding plan.

New School Funding Formula PEFC Chair and State Sen. Laura Sturgeon spoke with DPM's Bente Bouthier about the new hybrid funding model which is headed to the Delaware Senate. Listen • 12:58

Friendship House continues helping Christina Park's unhoused community

Christina Park became a city-sanctioned unhoused community site in October 2025, and residents had experienced several issues since its inception.

Two snowstorms, organizational issues and faulty tents saw residents displaced and disturbed several times over.

Friendship House, a community nonprofit, was brought by the city to oversee the site that is now home to 60 residents . It acknowledged it is still working out the kinks, but reported smoother waters there now -with eight residents moving on to supportive programs or sustainable housing options.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee met up with Friendship House CEO Kim Eppehimer at its offices to learn more about Christina Park, its residents and next steps for its partnership with the city.

Friendship House and Christina Park DPM's Abigail Lee sat down with Friendship House CEO Kim Eppehimer to discuss where things stand with their work helping Christina Park's unhoused community. Listen • 12:26

Why Delaware joined a lawsuit against the US Environmental Protection Agency

A group of 21 states and local governments filed a lawsuit against the United States Environmental Protection Agency, challenging its rollback of a Clean Air Act provision that regulates Mercury and other hazardous emissions from coal and oil-fueled power plants. Delaware joined that lawsuit, which was filed on March 31.

To help explain why this case matters and how it impacts the First State, Delaware Public Media’s Jay Shah spoke to Sarah Everhart - Assistant Professor and Director of the Environmental and Natural Resources Law Clinic at Widener University Delaware Law School.

Delaware Sues EPA DPM's Jay Shah and Widener University Delaware Law School's Sarah Everhart discussed the significance of a lawsuit challenging the EPA's loosened Mercury and other toxic emission standards from coal- and oil-fired power plants. Listen • 12:42

Arts Playlist: Piffaro brings colonial Mexico to Wilmington

Piffaro, an ensemble specializing in the music of the Renaissance and early Baroque Eras, returns to Wilmington on May 10. Its latest concert, "Eagle and Empire," brings in guest artists and takes audiences to colonial Mexico, at a time when the classical traditions of Europe made landfall in the New World.

On this week's Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny chatted with Piffaro's Artistic Director, Priscilla Herreid about the concert.