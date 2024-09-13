8400 gallon oil spill in Port of Wilmington under investigation

Cleanup is in process for an oil spill at the Port of Wilmington. The spill occurred at the Buckeye Partners terminal at the Port.

There’s a maximum potential discharge of approximately 8400 gallons of fuel oil in to the Christina River, according to DNREC, which, in a statement, faults operator error for the spill.

Olinda Romero with U.S. Coast Guard public affairs says the causes and responsible parties are under investigation.

“We're still going to be monitoring, so it's going to be a little lengthy process, but as we get information and that is available to the public, we will be sharing that,” Romero said.

Cleanup crews set up a 1700 foot boom, and the Coast Guard are halting traffic in the immediate area.

“We are monitoring the efforts that are going on,” Romero said. “So as far as the cleanup crew that's on scene, they are just working on keeping that area and keeping that boom in place so oil doesn't spill out of that boom.”