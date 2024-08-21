As DNREC repairs dune breach, more work will need to be done in future

After this past weekend’s dune breach near Route 1, DNREC is still repairing the dunes north of the Indian River Inlet Bridge.

In the hours following the breach, Route 1 was closed in both directions near the bridge because of flooding.

Kathleen Bergin is the program manager for field operations with DNREC’s Shoreline and Waterway Management Section.

"It was pretty significant, it was determined by both DNREC and DelDOT officials for the safety of the roadway to use rip rap, which is large stones, along the edge of the border as a temporary measure so that we can try and maybe future issues while we are working on this renourishment process," said Bergin.

DNREC doesn’t typically use hardened shoreline remedies, but the immediate urgency of this breach called for it to protect critical highway infrastructure.

Bergin says it was a perfect storm causing the breach and flooding.

"We had the trifecta of all the bad things that we hate to see. We had a full moon. We had very strong winds, and we had a coastal storm just sitting off the coast, which was driving in water into the shorelines,” said Bergin. “So everything that could have been wrong did go wrong, it was an exceptionally high tide just naturally as part of the cycle for the month."

Sand is also being trucked in - with the help of DelDOT – to use along with the rip rap rock to build the dune back up.

Bergin adds the hope is to do a much larger sand nourishment for that dune.

DNREC notes different options exist for more stone to be placed at the most weakened section of the dune which is a likely location for another breach.

DNREC and DelDOT will evaluate that towards the end of hurricane season.

DNREC cautions beachgoers that the northside inlet beach is an active construction zone and access is limited while the project is ongoing.