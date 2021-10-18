-
Representatives of the European Union visited Delaware Monday to discuss economic and cultural connections between the First State and Europe.
-
Gulftainer’s plan to expand to the former Chemours Edgemoor industrial site clears a couple of regulatory hurdles.DNREC issued two state authorizations to…
-
The 2018 deal leasing the Port of Wilmington to a private operator, Gulftainer, was hailed as a win– offering the promise of new jobs, private investment…
-
Planners are looking to address the truck traffic problem that residents around the Port of Wilmington face. Residents around the Port say heavy truck…
-
Port of Wilmington operator GT USA Wilmington is turning to Goodwill’s Staffing Service to supplement seasonal jobs at the port.Beginning November 1,…
-
The state buyout of several residents near the Port of Wilmington is moving forward—after being delayed this spring because of the pandemic. The state…
-
It’s been just over a year since the State of Delaware reached a 50-year lease agreement, turning over operation of the Port of Wilmington to GT USA, the…
-
Residents of Pyles Lane, a street nestled between the Hamilton Park neighborhood and the Delaware River Industrial Park near the Port of Wilmington, have…
-
The vacant Elbert-Palmer Elementary School in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood is set to become a training center for Port of Wilmington workers.…
-
Sen. Tom Carper (D-Delaware) welcomed leadership from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to Port of Wilmington Monday.Delaware’s senior senator sought to…