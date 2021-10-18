-
Delaware’s beaches are close to getting an “all clear” following last month’s oil spill in the Delaware Bay.The state and U.S. Coast Guard are making a…
State and federal officials have made progress cleaning up the oil that spilled along Delaware’s coastline. The state learned of the spill through a call…
Delaware is evaluating its beaches to see if it has sufficiently cleaned them up after the recent oil spill. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources…
The state of Maryland has joined the First State and the U.S Coast Guard in oil cleanup efforts. Officials confirm tar balls from last week’s oil spill…
Officials say about 55 tons of oily debris have been removed from First State beaches since last week’s oil spill in the Delaware Bay.The Delaware…
Gov. John Carney visited the site of an oil spill along the Delaware coast Friday afternoon. Carney says the source is still unknown, but it’s suspected…
Cleanup efforts continue along the Delaware coast after Monday’s oil spill off Broadkill Beach.The more than 75-person crew of DNREC responders,…
Officials with Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) say cleanup of an oil spill off of Broadkill Beach will likely…
Delaware breathed an audible sigh of relief when the federal government announced this week that it would no longer pursue oil and gas development off the…
Newly proposed recommendations from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to make oil train tankers safer aren’t alleviating all concerns of one…