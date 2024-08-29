© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Dover City Council names deputy solicitor amidst disagreements

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published August 29, 2024 at 3:33 PM EDT
Roman Battaglia
/
Delaware Public Media
"See, my biggest concern about the Deputy Solicitor position was not the individual himself," Sudler said. He was concerned with the process overall.

Dover City Council named a new deputy solicitor earlier this month, but council members were not in full agreement on the choice.

Councilmen Roy Sudler Jr. and Brian Lewis voted against Liam Gallagher’s appointment on August 12.

Liam Gallagher has been a practicing attorney for a year and a half and works for Schmittinger & Rodriguez, the same law firm as city solicitor Nicholas Rodriguez. This has been common practice in Dover.

Sudler said just because it’s been done this way in the past doesn’t mean it’s best practice.

“It's always a good idea to have at least two legal opinions,” Sudler said. “I want to make sure that that second opinion is independent from the first organization or legal agency.”

Council president David Anderson said in a memorandum to members of council, this practice is more time and cost efficient.

City code says the deputy city solicitor must be an attorney in Delaware and is elected by council. Sudler argues “elected” implies Council must see several candidates, which they did not this time around.

“Anytime that you're getting paid by the taxpayers' dollars, whether you're the solicitor or deputy solicitor, people should be able to compete for that job,” Sudler said. “That's it, that’s just the bottom line.”
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both.

She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
See stories by Abigail Lee
