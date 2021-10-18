-
Comic Con returned to Dover two weeks ago after the pandemic sidelined the event last summer. Comic Con events are celebrations of all things comic…
-
Delaware’s Department of Correction has a new deputy commissioner.Former Dover Police Chief Marvin Mailey was appointed to the top spot on Monday by DOC…
-
National Night Out returns to Dover next month.National Night Out is an event aimed at building police-community relations. The Dover Police Department is…
-
The Presbyterian Church of Dover is remembering victims of the coronavirus pandemic with a memorial.If you walk by the church on S. State Street, you’ll…
-
After just a few months on the job, Dover’s new city manager is resigning. The Dover City Council spent months on a nationwide search for its new city…
-
Andre Boggerty won the lone contested race in Dover’s municipal election Tuesday. Boggerty defeated two opponents for the at-large seat on City Council.…
-
A custom manufacturer of shade sails, covers, seatings and awnings is coming to Central Delaware, bringing 16 jobs to the area. Shore Industries,…
-
It looks as if the Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing (DIMH) will not move its shelter to its chosen new location.The Dover City Council last week voted…
-
The City of Dover makes its choice for a new city manager. Randy Robertson is coming to the First State’s capital from Aberdeen, Maryland where he is…
-
The Downtown Dover Partnership (DDP) continues to seek a comprehensive solution to parking issues in downtown Dover.The Downtown Dover Partnership…