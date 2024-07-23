Dover City Council enacts moratorium on recreational marijuana licensing through end of year

The Dover mayor and city council put a moratorium on recreational marijuana operations through the end of this year.

The city council passed the resolutuon seven-to-two Monday night. It says city council will use that time to continue their research and weigh options on best practices for governing recreational marijuana use.

Councilman Brian Lewis did not make a motion opposing the moratorium because he said he would likely be outnumbered.

“Realistically, recreational-use businesses will not happen immediately, as we all heard, because they will still be required to get a permit from the state, which – my understanding is – will not be till the fall,” Lewis said. "Thus the moratorium is not needed, in my opinion."

The State of Delaware Office of the Marijuana Commissioner will begin accepting applications for recreational marijuana business licenses on September 1 and will begin issuing licenses on November 1.

While businesses in Dover can still apply for licenses in September, they will not be processed until after December 31. This could change if city council adopts another ordinance before the end of the year.

City Clerk Andria Bennett read the resolution in yesterday’s city council meeting.

“It shall be understood that the purpose of this moratorium is to afford the City Council a reasonable due diligence period to consider alternative courses of action relative to the governing of recreational marijuana uses within the city,” Bennet read.