Andre Boggerty won the lone contested race in Dover’s municipal election Tuesday. Boggerty defeated two opponents for the at-large seat on City Council.…
Dover’s April 20th municipal election has a single contested race with three candidates vying for the Dover City Council's at-large council seat. And…
The Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing’s (DIMH) search for a new home is one step closer to completion.The nonprofit wants to relocate its current…
A special election Tuesday decided who will fill a vacant Dover City Council seat. Tanner Polce’sresignation left Dover’s First District seat open.Two…
Residents in the city of Dover’s 1st district will soon see a special election to fill a soon to be vacated city council seat.Councilman Tanner Polce…
Dover City Council approved the city’s 2021 budget Monday night. The spending plan - initially written before the COVID-19 pandemic and protests about…
Dover City Council votes on its 2021 budget Monday. The spending plan includes changes made to account for lost revenue due to COVID-19. Property taxes…
The City of Dover has a new city councilman in District Two. Former Dover patrolman Ralph Taylor beat out three other contenders in Tuesday’s City Council…
A Dover city councilman says a community meeting this week about safety at Silver Lake Park will now also to address suicide prevention and mental health…
Robin Christiansen is looking for another term as Dover mayor. Christiansen filed for re-election this week, emphasizing what he calls his long history of…