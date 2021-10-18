-
Cleanup crews are responding to a diesel fuel spill at the NRG power plant in Millsboro. The spill happened early Wednesday morning, according to the…
A bigger Nanticoke Indian Powwow is planned next month. And will have a new home. The powwow has been held in Millsboro for the past 43 years, but that…
Millsboro author David Salner’s latest book - A Place to Hide - is out.In this week’s Arts Playlist, Salner joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to…
A new DART bus service is coming to Sussex County later this month.The Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC) launches its DART Connect pilot program in…
The Nanticoke Indian Association Tribal Council decided to cancel what would have been the 43rd annual powwow this September because of the pandemic. It’s…
Two towns held elections over the weekend - in Milford and Millsboro. In Milford, Mayor Arthur Campbell and 4th Ward councilwoman Katrina Wilson ran…
State public health officials are bracing for what could be an outbreak of coronavirus cases in certain Sussex County communities. Public health officials…
Mountaire Farms in Millsboro is the first U.S poultry production company approved by a new comprehensive animal care program verified by the U.S…
A different approach to addressing ongoing concerns about ground water contamination by waste produced from poultry plants is coming to the First State.A…
A dog park in Millsboro is now one step closer to reality and is expected to open by the end of the year:Millsboro’s Mayor and Council started discussing…