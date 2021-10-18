-
Just over a week after the 2020 election, Erik Raser-Schramm is stepping down as the Delaware Democratic Party chairman. Raser-Schramm is stepping down to…
-
The First State gets some rare public polling data, and it shows the state remains reliably “blue” as the 2020 General election approaches.A University of…
-
There are more primary challenges on the ballot next week than usual, especially on the Democratic side of the political fence. Delaware Public Media’s…
-
This year’s Democratic National Convention moved to the digital realm – both for public speeches and behind the scenes work. And the chairman of the…
-
Democrats in Delaware are mourning the death of a revered long-time activist.Sonia “Sonny” Sloan has died at the age of 91.Sloan was a prominent…
-
The Delaware Democratic Party has filed a complaint alleging two Republican officeholders of violating campaign finance laws.Candidates can coordinate…
-
With Republican State Rep. Joe Miro retiring after twenty years, the 22nd Representative District is up for grabs. And the vacancy has drawn four…
-
Primary voters have until 11:59 p.m. Saturday to get registered for next month’s Sept. 6th elections. Trends show more residents registering as Democrats…
-
The Delaware Democratic Party has a new executive director, effective Aug. 1. Jesse Chadderdon, the former communications director for the Delaware State…
-
The number of Democratic Party superdelegates may shrink significantly in the future.The overall sense from delegates streaming into the convention center…